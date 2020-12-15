BlackRock Inc. Has $24.13 Million Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,557,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,636 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.61% of Gannett worth $24,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

