The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.42, for a total value of $9,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.38, for a total value of $9,363,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.32, for a total value of $9,363,200.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total value of $9,329,200.00.

On Monday, November 30th, C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total value of $1,984,445.88.

On Friday, November 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00.

On Friday, November 6th, C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total value of $1,580,055.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total value of $8,748,285.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, C James Koch sold 600 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total value of $557,160.00.

SAM stock opened at $927.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $967.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $807.52. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $863.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

