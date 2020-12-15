CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $4,730,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRSP opened at $150.06 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $163.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after acquiring an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

