PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman Sells 25,000 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PYPL opened at $220.79 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.82.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

