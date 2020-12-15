Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Charles Race Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $11,863,000.00.

Okta stock opened at $251.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.74. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,546,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Okta by 109.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

