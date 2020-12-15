Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 61.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 38.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $54,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $53,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,086 shares of company stock worth $1,470,373 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of QTRX opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.