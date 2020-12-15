Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,983 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of AxoGen worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after acquiring an additional 397,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth $3,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 85.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 163,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth $3,119,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $939,226.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,300 shares of company stock worth $1,610,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

