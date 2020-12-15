Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,384 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Premier Financial worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.67. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.87 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

In other news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,766.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,990 in the last quarter.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

