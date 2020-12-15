Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.59.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.