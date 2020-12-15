Aurubis (AIAGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aurubis (OTCMKTS: AIAGY):

12/11/2020 – Aurubis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/11/2020 – Aurubis was upgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Aurubis had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/10/2020 – Aurubis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/30/2020 – Aurubis was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

10/21/2020 – Aurubis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of AIAGY opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.13. Aurubis AG has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $44.81.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

