Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (RSI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE: RSI) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2020 – Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.25.

11/26/2020 – Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.25.

11/26/2020 – Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

11/26/2020 – Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

RSI stock opened at C$5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$583.95 million and a PE ratio of 16.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.89. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$246.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

