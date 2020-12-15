Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 43,399 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,399 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in The Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 85,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 752,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 88,224 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $778.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

