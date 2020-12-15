Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 43,399 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,399 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in The Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 85,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 752,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 88,224 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $778.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $14.01.
In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
The Bancorp Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
