Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,316 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of TrueBlue worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.81. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. Sidoti increased their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

