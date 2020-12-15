Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

NYSE:DCF opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.