The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.66% of The Joint worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 354,403 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in The Joint by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in The Joint by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

JYNT stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.08 million, a P/E ratio of 96.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. ValuEngine lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

