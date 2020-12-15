Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 3,450 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $410,000.

Shares of BUI stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

