Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Surmodics by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surmodics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Surmodics stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.57 million, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

