Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 4,190 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.40% of Lumos Pharma worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $825,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.43. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumos Pharma Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

