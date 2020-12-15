Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,580 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Portland Ltd purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,647,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 74.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $31,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,048.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $18,756,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $177,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $88,110 and sold 637,932 shares valued at $19,857,714. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.69.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

