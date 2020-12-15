Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Alkermes worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

