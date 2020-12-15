BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,436 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 760,132 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,826.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.94. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.