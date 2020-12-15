Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of Intelligent Systems worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 136.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 23.8% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 198,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intelligent Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $45.47.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

