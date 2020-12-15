Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,886 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.46% of Oceaneering International worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $819.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.42. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.