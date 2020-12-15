Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Revolution Medicines worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,634,000 after buying an additional 229,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 67,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 63,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVMD stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $215,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $69,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,483.

Several research firms recently commented on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

