Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TACO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $67,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,922.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,500 shares of company stock worth $566,720 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.79. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TACO. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

