California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $561,000 in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Superior Group of Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 30.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

SGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $127.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

