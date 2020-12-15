California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,943 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Equity Bancshares worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $7,799,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. Analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

