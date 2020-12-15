California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,100 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 260,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on FDUS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

