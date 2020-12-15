Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Opera were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 43,658 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Opera by 22.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Opera by 350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Opera alerts:

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. Opera Limited has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opera Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Opera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.