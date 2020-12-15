California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of NVE worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 685.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 472.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NVE by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NVE by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

NVEC stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of NVE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

