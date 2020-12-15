California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,467 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Cooper-Standard worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 29.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 30.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth about $362,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

CPS opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $546.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

