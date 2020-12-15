Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Qudian worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,804,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,462,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QD opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $370.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

