California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCBS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 15,000 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,614 shares in the company, valued at $17,901,377.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 22,000 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $319,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,557,919.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,433 in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MetroCity Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

