California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of U.S. Silica worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 104.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,326 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 60,051 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 200,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 116.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLCA opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.88. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

