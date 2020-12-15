Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 120.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 123,944 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 171,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 271.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SI opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $758.75 million and a PE ratio of 37.93.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,668 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

