California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Gold Resource worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of GORO opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.