California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Oppenheimer worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 252.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $276.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

