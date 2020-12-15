Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.79

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as high as $12.88. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 67,888 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBNK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $171.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares during the last quarter. 20.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

