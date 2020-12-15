Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $7.34. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 85,843 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.
The stock has a market cap of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.
Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.
