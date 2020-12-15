Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $7.34. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 85,843 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.