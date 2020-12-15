EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.44

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $4.67. EMCORE shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 344,764 shares.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.32.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,829 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth $590,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in EMCORE by 12.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE in the third quarter worth $259,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.
