EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.44

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $4.67. EMCORE shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 344,764 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,829 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth $590,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in EMCORE by 12.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE in the third quarter worth $259,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

