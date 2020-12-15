Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $5.93. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 135,650 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford acquired 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $146,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,697 shares in the company, valued at $973,210.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

