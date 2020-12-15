MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.23

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.55. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 26,262 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.62.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.