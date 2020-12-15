Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.29.

GPK stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,309 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $58,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after buying an additional 3,395,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after buying an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $14,293,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

