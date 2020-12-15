Argus Boosts Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target to $45.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its target price upped by Argus from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the energy giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.36.

NYSE:EXC opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after buying an additional 3,014,390 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $133,521,000 after buying an additional 2,265,500 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after buying an additional 2,259,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 989,917 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

