Comparing Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) & Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Indemnity Group and Protective Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Global Indemnity Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Protective Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and Protective Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $604.47 million 0.63 $70.01 million N/A N/A Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.47 $7.35 million N/A N/A

Global Indemnity Group has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 1.14% -3.87% -1.35% Protective Insurance -1.71% 0.10% 0.02%

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats Protective Insurance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for dwellings. This segment sells its products through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Specialty Property segment writes specialty products, including mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, and collectibles through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Farm, Ranch, & Stable segment offers commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry on an admitted basis through wholesalers and retail agents. The Reinsurance segment provides offer third party treaty reinsurance for property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2016 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018.Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

