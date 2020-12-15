Cowen Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $178.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.18.

MKSI opened at $150.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $158.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $715,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MKS Instruments by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 29.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

