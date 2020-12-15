MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $175.00 at DA Davidson

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.18.

MKSI opened at $150.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average is $118.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $158.08.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

