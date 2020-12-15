Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFG. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.85. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

