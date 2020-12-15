Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLAY. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.64.

PLAY stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

