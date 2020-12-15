Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $611.56

Shares of Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $611.56 and traded as high as $658.23. Rightmove plc (RMV.L) shares last traded at $653.00, with a volume of 1,188,659 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove plc (RMV.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 515.77 ($6.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 635.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 611.56.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

